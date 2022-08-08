Why could a short walk have a surprising health benefit?

Researchers found just two minutes walking after a meal impacts your wellness.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Why could a two-minute walk have a surprising effect on your health?

We all know that getting up and moving is good for your health, but a new study says it doesn’t take much to start seeing the benefits.

The researchers looked at taking a walk after a meal, and people who went for a stroll after eating showed a positive impact on their blood sugar levels.

Even just a few minutes of low-intensity walking was enough to significantly improve blood sugar levels.

They also did see some benefit for people who stood up after a meal compared to say plopping on the couch.

But there was a bigger benefit if you actually moved your legs.

According to the New York Times, that's because walking even at a leisurely pace requires more active engagement of your muscles, which allows your muscles to soak up any excess glucose.

While walking any time of the day is good for your health, to see the blood sugar benefit the research showed you needed to walk 60 to 90 minutes after a meal.

And while it is easier to take a stroll around the neighborhood after dinner, researchers recommend taking a mini-walk at work after lunch.