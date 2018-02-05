SEALY, Texas – A meat and poultry processor in Sealy is recalling approximately 2,300 whole frozen chickens because of processing issues that may have permitted the growth of Salmonella or other bacteria.

The Texas Department of State Health Services urges people to throw away the chicken from Texas All Grass-Fed or return it to the seller.

A recent records review found the firm failed to document that it had taken steps to prevent or eliminate bacterial contamination from the chickens or document that the chicken was properly cooled after processing.

The recalled chicken has been distributed to Houston, Dallas and Austin. The chicken is also sold at the storefront on the 1900 block of Hluchan Road in Sealy.

DSHS says the risk of illness is low and so far there have been no reported illnesses. Anyone who happens to get sick after eating the chicken should contact their health care provider and tell them about the possible exposure.

