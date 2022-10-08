Texas health department expands criteria for monkeypox vaccine to include people with HIV or eczema

People with a known or possible exposure to the monkeypox virus remain the highest priority for vaccination, but the list of others eligible continues to grow.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The list of people eligible for the monkeypox vaccine in Texas now includes people with HIV or certain skin conditions.

People with a known or possible exposure to the monkeypox virus remain the highest priority for vaccination.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 9.

The latest Department of State Health Services criteria for others who are eligible now includes these people who are at least 18 years old:

Men who have sex with men and have had multiple or anonymous sex partners within the previous 21 days;

Have a sex partner who is showing symptoms of monkeypox, such as a rash or sores;

Have had a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis, within the previous 12 months;

Are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis;

Have a condition that may increase their risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox virus, such as HIV, atopic dermatitis or eczema.

We've asked the Houston and Harris County health departments if they plan to follow the state's expanded criteria and are waiting to hear back.

Earlier this week, the Houston Health Department rolled out a new vaccination plan in hopes of stretching the vaccine supply. What was supposed to be enough vaccine for one patient will now be used to treat five.

"They feel that they have sufficient data to recommend this strategy for adults," Dr. Stacey Rose, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine, told us. "Although I should say overall I think we are still in the phase of building real-life data regarding how effective these vaccines will be."

Rose said the difference is how it’s administered — into the skin instead of under it.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread in the Houston region, across Texas and nationwide.