With this extreme and dangerous heat, it's one thing to recognize the signs of heat stroke in yourself, but a totally different scenario to recognize it in others.

If you're suffering from heat stroke, you may have cramps and get nauseated or dizzy. But if someone else is suffering from heat stroke and they don't speak up, you need to look for changes in behavior. Doctors say heat stroke has a neurological component and there are signs to look for.

"If you think somebody has heat exhaustion or they are suffering from the symptoms of the heat they are nauseous not acting right you need to recognize it early,” Dr. Steven Moore said.

"They could be seizing. They could be comatose. Usually flushed pale. They are usually not responsive or severely altered,” said Dr. Juan Garza, an emergency room physician at UT Health.

If you think somebody is suffering from heat stroke, call 911 immediately, then take as much of their clothes off as possible, pour cold water on them and put ice under their arms.

