Health Matters: How you can avoid gastrointestinal issues

HOUSTON — Warm weather means it's barbecue season, and with the Fourth of July weekend coming up, friends and family will be gathering for big meals.

But a big meal isn't always friendly to your stomach.

Between red meat, spicy and fried foods, alcohol and even tomatoes, a lot of foods can trigger acid reflux.

Acid reflux is a common medical condition that can range in severity.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease – or GERD – is a chronic, more severe form of acid reflux.

Heartburn is a symptom of acid reflux and GERD.

Dr. Tomas Davee, an interventional gastroenterologist, said symptoms of heartburn include a sour taste in the mouth and chest pain, so it’s often confused with other medical conditions.

“There are a large number of patients being sent ot me form the emergency room, because they thought they were having a heart attack, when really, it turned out to be a gastrointestinal issue,” Davee said.

He said that controlling your weight, eating two to three hours before you plan to go to bed, and knowing your personal trigger foods can help keep the acid reflux at bay.

When those solutions no longer work, it’s time to see a physician.