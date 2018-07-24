Hot snacks making kids feel ill (and look it) isn’t a new thing.

Years ago some schools even banned hot chips like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Takis for their general lack of nutrition.

The salty, hot treats are back in the headlines this week after Rene Craighead, 17, of Memphis, went to the hospital for surgery to remove her gallbladder. Her mom and her blame the operation on her daughter’s consumption of four big bags every week. Doctors say the chips, and other factors, could have contributed to the need for the operation.

In 2012, CBS News reported other doctors took issue with the hot red Cheetos because they were sending kids to the emergency room – unnecessarily.

“Because the spicy snack contains a lot of red food dye, it can turn the stools of people who eat large quantities red or orange. Parents and kids may mistakenly assume that it is a sign of blood in the stool, leading to panicked trip to the hospital,” reported CBS.

So the kids weren't really sick, they just looked the part. Doctors noted you have to eat a lot of them to 'turn red,' so perhaps that was a sign of another problem: overeating.

Overeating hot chips can lead to gastritis, which is inflammation of the stomach lining, and doctors say they’ve treated hot chip-eating kids for it.

Unrelated to the red stools and gastritis, several school districts in New Mexico, California and Illinois made the move years ago to ban the snacks from their campuses because they lack nutritional value, and “research suggests the snacks may create a brain response similar to what is seen in individuals who are addicted to illicit substances.”

In response to the WREG story about the young woman's gallbladder operation, the makers of the spicy treats released the following statements.

Takis, Buchanan Public Relations:

"We assure you that Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet. Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking."

Frito-Lay, the maker of Cheetos, also responded, saying:

“At Frito-Lay, food safety is always our number one priority, and our snacks meet all applicable food safety regulations as well as our rigorous quality standards. Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference.”

Remember friends: everything in moderation.

