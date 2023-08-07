Health officials warn about illness caused by intestinal parasite in Fort Bend, Harris County

Texas health officials have reported an increased number of cases of Cyclospora this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Health officials are warning residents in the Greater Houston area about an illness caused by an intestinal parasite.

Reports of Cyclospora cases are on the rise, and while the illness is non-life-threatening, cases have been linked to people who consume fresh produce and pre-packaged salad mixes.

Officials said most people recover with no significant health effects, but said those who are immunocompromised, as well as infants and elderly, could require hospitalization to be treated.

According to the CDC, cyclosporiasis symptoms begin about a week after exposure and include:

Frequent bouts of watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Cramping, bloating, increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Low-grade fever

Harris County Public Health, the Houston Health Department, and Fort Bend County Health & Human Services have all reported an increased number of cases of Cyclospora this summer.

According to officials, Cyclospora cannot be transmitted through direct contact between people.

You can prevent the spread of Cyclospora by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing food. You should also wash all fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting, or cooking. Lastly, wash all cutting boards, utensils, and surfaces to avoid cross-contamination.