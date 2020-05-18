You can now call the IRS with your stimulus check questions

Until now, the federal government had told everyone 'DO NOT call the IRS' for stimulus check questions.

WASHINGTON — Taxpayers who have been desperately seeking answers about their coronavirus stimulus checks will soon be able to talk with a person over the phone about their concerns.

The IRS announced Monday that it has started adding 3,500 telephone representatives to "answer some of the most common questions about Economic Impact Payments."

However, the IRS stressed that telephone assistance will remain limited and the answers to many questions about the payments are already listed on IRS.gov. The agency added that the frequently asked questions section on its website is being updated often,

Those hoping to speak with a live person about their questions should call the phone number listed on the bottom of their stimulus check letter, 800-919-9835.

The IRS said Monday that once you call that number there will be an automated message to help answer most questions. Those who need additional assistance at the end of the message will then have the option of talking to a telephone representative.

As of last week, more than 130 million economic impact payments have gone out to taxpayers as part of the $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed in March.