HOUSTON — Harris County Health Department officials are reporting an additional presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

This case is the fifth of COVID-19 in Harris County and the third presumptive positive case.

Officials said the case involves a woman between 20 to 30 years old who was temporarily living abroad in Italy. They said she contacted her healthcare provider when she returned and exhibited mild flu-like symptoms. The woman was then tested for coronavirus.

Officials said the woman is from the southwest quadrant of Harris County and is being quarantined at home.

The health department is asking individuals who sat in business/first class on the following flights to self-isolate and call their healthcare provider, as well as their local health department:

Flight #1

Lufthansa (LH309)

Florence to Frankfurt

10:05 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. March 3

Flight #2

United Airlines (UA47)

Frankfurt to Houston

1:50 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. March 3

