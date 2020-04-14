(CBS) — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left one Flint-area woman devastated after the deaths of both her husband and son from COVID-19.

Sandy Brown of Grand Blanc lost her 59-year-old husband, Freddie Lee Brown Jr., and her 20-year-old son, Freddie Lee Brown III, within days of each other in late March, CBS affiliate WWMT-TV reported.

"My two men are gone. I am standing here in the strength of the Lord, not no strength of my own," Brown told the station.

The younger Freddie, who was a student at Mott Community College and Brown's only child, died March 29 - three days after his father.

"There's not even a word created to describe my pain. It's unimaginable," said Brown, whose son and husband were laid to rest Friday. "In three days, I lost my husband and son to an ugly plague. I watched my son go from completely well and whole and happy to being gone in three days."

Brown said her final farewells at a funeral home on Facebook Live, WWMT-TV reported She wore a bedazzled face mask and gloves to attend the funeral.

Brown put a Michigan State jersey on the casket of her son, who was set to attend the university in the fall.

Michigan officials reported 111 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state's pandemic death toll to nearly 1,400, while its confirmed coronavirus cases approached 24,000.

