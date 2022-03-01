VERIFY: No, COVID-19 tests don't collect your DNA

“That is not true. That is simply not the way the tests work. I have no idea how we would even go about doing that," Dr. Linda Yancey said.

HOUSTON — From booster shots to wastewater, many people still have a lot of questions about the COVID-19 omicron variant and want to know the best ways to stay safe.

Our KHOU 11 News VERIFY team is getting you some answers. Our source for these questions is Dr. Linda Yancey, Infectious Disease Specialist for Memorial Hermann.

The first question, from Donna: "I'm 72 and have had both Pfizer shots, now I have COVID. Is it true I still need to get the booster?"

“You definitely do still need to get the booster after you’ve recovered for that long-term, high-level protection," Dr. Yancey said.

Marti asked, "Is it safe to drink the tap water or should it be boiled first due to COVID in the wastewater?"

"Our tap water systems and wastewater systems are completely disconnected from one another so it’s absolutely safe to drink the tap water," Dr. Yancey said.

Next, Robert asked, "If a person gets a COVID test, is it true they collect your DNA?"

“That is not true. That is simply not the way the tests work. I have no idea how we would even go about doing that," Dr. Yancey said.

Finally, someone asked, "Is it true you can get COVID from food?"