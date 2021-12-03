Thousands join Harris County COVID vaccine waitlist after eligibility expansion announcement

Texas Department of State Health Services has expanded the age of eligibility for vaccine. Starting next week people 50 and older will be able to get their shot.

"I am so excited I was watching the TV this morning and they said 50 years and older I need to make an appointment," said Nilda Pasion a resident in Harris County

Pasion is 59-years-old, she has no pre-existing conditions and happy to hear that come Monday she’ll be eligible to get a COVID vaccine because she says she currently doesn't feel safe without it.

According to the Department of State Health Services, there are about 5 million Texans like Nilda between the ages of 50 and 64. And more than 1 million of them are already vaccinated.

But many who are still not vaccinated have decided to get on the waitlist for Harris County.

"Even just overnight we saw about 50,000 people added to the waitlist overnight," said Jennifer Kiger with Harris County Public Health Department.

So what’s the best advice to get your free COVID vaccine faster?

"Get on as many list as you can. On our website we have a good resource where our providers are where they are," said Kiger.

Nilda says she’s already contacted her primary doctor, and she hopes to sign up with CVS and maybe the county.

Her husband has already been vaccinated, and she hopes she can soon be next on the list to help her get back to a more normal life.

"I have peace of mind peace of mind and I feel safe and protected," said Promise.