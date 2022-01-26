Houston Health Dept. launching new COVID vaccine incentive program

Houstonians as young as 5 years old can get a $50 gift card for a shot. Twelve people will win a $1,000 gift card.

A department representative said the new incentive is a partnership with Houston in Action and Human Age Digital. They got $50,000 to support higher vaccination rates in the city.

The program will run between Jan. 29 - March 10.

People that get their first dose or a booster shot at a specific vaccination site will be entered in a raffle to win a $1,000 gift card. Two winners will be announced every Friday during the six weeks, making 12 winners in total.

People can only enter the raffle once and their name will stay in the pool unless they get picked. To enter the $1,000 raffle, you have to get vaccinated at one of the following sites:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center - 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center - 3810 W. Fuqua St.

Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center - 1809 North Main St.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center - 7037 Capitol St.

Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center - 8504 Schuller Rd.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Sharpstown Health Services - 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center - 6400 High Star Dr.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center - 4605 Wilmington St.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Note: All of the sites above will close at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month (Feb. 9 and March 9).

Some of the department's pop-up vaccination sites are also eligible for the $1,000 program. You can go to their website or call 832-393-4220 for looking at their weekly schedule

In addition to the $1,000 drawing, 760 people will get a $50 gift card from one of three vaccination events:

Jan. 29: Lyons Elementary

800 Roxella St.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Feb. 5: Benavidez Elementary

6262 Gulfton St.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Feb. 12: Brookline Elementary

6301 S Loop E Fwy

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Participants have to sign a declaration to confirm their eligibility for the program. That'll be verified with the Texas immunization database.

A Houston Health representative told KHOU 11 that you don't have to prove that you live in Houston.