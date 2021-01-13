Here's how to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any hub in Texas

The hubs will be open to residents from all parts of Texas, not just those who live in the location of the hub, officials said.

Texans who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1A or 1B now have a new way to register for it.

Vaccine hubs across the state launched this week as a way to help centralize and simplify the process to vaccinate more Texans, Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday during a news conference at one such site in Arlington.

The 28 large-scale hub locations can provide thousands of doses each day in highly-populated areas and parts of the state that have been hit hard by COVID-19. There will also be more than 200 smaller locations in more rural parts of the state that will be given vaccine doses to reach those areas, Abbott said.

The vaccine roll-out across the state had previously been plagued with problems and delays as providers tried to navigate the state's directives and Texans tried to find providers who had vaccine doses available.

The state's Department of State Health Services has put together a page on its website with information about each of the hubs and links to sign up at each one, as well as phone numbers the public can call to make an appointment.