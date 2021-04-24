Walk-ins accepted at these Houston-area vaccination sites

Some of these sites have also extended its hours to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department will accept walk-ins at all of its COVID-19 vaccination sites starting Monday.

The list of sites include:

Northside Health Center -- 8504 Schuller Rd.

Sharpstown Health Services -- 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center -- 1809 North Main St.

Sunnyside Health Center -- 4605 Wilmington St.

NRG Park -- One NRG Park

The health department is also extending hours at some of these sites to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated.

Here are the opening hours:

Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

* The La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other Houston sites open on the weekends:

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd. - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St. - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd. - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rodeo Reed Parking Lot, 2098 Reed Road - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The weekday schedules for the mass sites vary and can be found here.

HHD currently offers the Moderna vaccine for those age 18 and older.

You can still register for an appointment on the city's website or call 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.

Fort Bend County has also opened its vaccination sites for walk-up appointments.

It's happening at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.