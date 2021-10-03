Kroger, community leaders team up to bring COVID vaccine to Fifth Ward

Inside the Pleasant Hill Village Retirement Community in Houston’s Fifth Ward, 100 people traded a little bit of discomfort for a lot of relief.

HOUSTON — Kroger and community groups teamed up Wednesday to bring COVID-19 vaccines to 100 people in Houston’s Fifth Ward.

The area has a high infection rate but few vaccination sites.

Appointments at drive-thru sites like Delmar Stadium fill-up quickly. Internet access is a big advantage, and you need a ride to get the shot.

On Wednesday, there was help for some people facing those barriers and many more.

“I need it.” Bobby Harris said. “They say I’m diabetic and I have kidney failure, so this is great.”

Kroger gave the Moderna shots to seniors, people with disabilities, and people that work at community schools and daycares.

“I’m a teacher, so to be around all these kids every day and finally be able to feel somewhat comfortable, and to have my baby at home knowing that you know I’m minimizing her exposure to it, yeah, definitely excited,” Leslie Henson said.

Fifth Ward community redevelopment corporation and pleasant hill ministries helped make the event happen.

“A lot of the people in this community are in the service industry, have had to continue to work through the COVID pandemic,” Kathy Flanagan Payton, CEO of Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation, said.

Community leaders are anxious for life to transition back to normal.

“Fifth Ward is a place where we like to socialize. We like to see our friends and neighbors out in the community,” Eleanor Jones, chief of staff, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, said.

This is the third vaccination offered to people living in Fifth Ward during the past few weeks.