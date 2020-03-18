TOMBALL, Texas — 2020 was supposed to be Kim Davis' year. And while it still could be, the small business owner is worried about the future of her dance studio, Cypress Elite.

This year marks 15 years since her dance studio opened. It started with her as the only instructor and 13 kids.

The Tomball business has grown to more than 400 students and a staff of 16.

She's not able to physically stand side-by-side with her young students because concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

But that doesn't mean she can't teach them.

"So we’re trying to crank out three to four a day," said Davis of the videos she's now posting to a private Facebook group for paying customers.

"There’s a lot of fears of what the future looks like for us," she said, but instead of leaning in to fear, Davis is standing firm in her faith.

"We have to pay rent, we have to keep the lights on, the air conditioning," said Davis. "So just making sure that we have that rent, month-to-month, you know, as a small business, is just super important."

After a crash-course in how to edit cellphone video on an app, Davis uploaded her first instructional video Sunday. Her staff is practicing social distancing while recording content which is sent to Davis.

"Parents are sending us videos back of, 'Look, we’re still doing the dinosaur dance.' Or, 'We’re still doing the goldfish dance,'" she said. "So it’s been a lot of fun to see."

She said Cypress Elite is now teaming with other dance studios in Tomball to devise a plan to address questions like:

"How can we come together as a community and make this be efficient? What if we’re closed for multiple weeks? What do we need to do to keep our kids engaged and actively participating in dance?"

Hers is a small business working to keep the doors open long enough to welcome people back in.

