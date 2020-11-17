Wedding attendees diagnosed with COVID-19 have also been linked to two subsequent outbreaks, health officials in Grant County said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens out of more than 300 people who attended a wedding near Ritzville, Washington on Nov. 7 have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Grant County Health District.

In a press release, GCHD urged attendees to get tested for COVID-19 after several people tested positive. Anyone who attended the wedding is being asked to self-quarantine through Saturday, Nov. 21. Health officials said the wedding was held in a private location in a rural area 20 miles west of Ritzville.

Health experts in Adams County say they believe the wedding was attended by families from Othello and other areas.

A wedding invite for the event was still posted online earlier Tuesday morning. It has since been deleted. The invite encouraged attendees to "grab a drink" and help the couple celebrate.

GCHD said the decision to notify the public was because of the multi-jurisdictional impact of the event. The health district said they are trying to notify attendees about possible exposure, but with more than 300 people in attendance, local health jurisdictions are unlikely to reach all of them.

According to the health district, nearly 40 COVID-19 cases are associated with the event as of Tuesday, Nov. 17. They expect more cases to be added daily. Attendees diagnosed with COVID-19 have also been linked to two subsequent outbreaks, GCHD said.

At least three cases of coronavirus in Adams County have been linked to the event. Health leaders in Ritzville say COVID-19 cases there are higher than they'd like to see, so super-spreader events like this wedding concern them.

"This sort of event is very frustrating for public health because it increases those numbers," said Adams County Community Health Director Karen Potts. "It makes our job a lot harder, and it puts so many more people at risk."

The health department knows people are growing tired of pandemic restrictions and rules.

"Especially in a rural area, people that need hospital care, and we don't want to see our hospitals over full," Potts said.

Wedding ceremonies in Washington are limited to a total of no more than 30 people and, beginning Monday, indoor receptions or similar gatherings in conjunction with the ceremony are prohibited.

It's not clear if the wedding couple or hosts could face any penalties. The health department said Labor and Industries could potentially fine the owners of the building where it happened.

Similar events in other states have also led to COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to a report from CBS, an October wedding and birthday party of a similar size in Long Island resulted in at least 56 people testing positive for coronavirus.

GCHD recommends getting tested for coronavirus five to seven days after attending a large event. A statewide travel advisory also recommends a 14-day quarantine to anyone traveling out of state when they arrive back in Washington and to seek testing if symptoms develop.

As of Nov. 12, there have been 3,859 COVID-19 cases in Grant County and 311 cases in the past two weeks.