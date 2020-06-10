President Trump compares flu and COVID-19

President Donald Trump sent out a tweet Tuesday morning where he compared the flu and COVID-19. Experts weigh in on some important information about both.

HOUSTON — A tweet from President Donald Trump was removed from Twitter Tuesday morning for potentially spreading misleading and harmful information. In the tweet he compared the flu and COVID-19 and suggested the country should learn to live with COVID-19.

.@Twitter has removed @realDonaldTrump tweet about flu death numbers, saying it “violated Twitter rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to #COVID19 “ @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/7ceY7O0S1F — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) October 6, 2020

Dr. Prathit Kulkarni, infectious disease expert at Baylor College of Medicine, said that’s not the case, especially for people who are 60 and older.

"The data shows that the mortality rate of COVID-19 substantially higher than the mortality rate of influenza," Dr. Kulkarni said.

The flu and COVID-19 are both viruses that have similar symptoms, but COVID-19 has a few other symptoms, like loss of taste and smell.

"We have a treatment that people can take at home even if they have a relatively mild flu. We don’t have an at home treatment for COVID-19," Dr. Kulkarni said.

As we approach flu season, doctors recommend getting the flu shot and getting tested if you develop any flu-like symptoms.

"I think there is too much overlap between flu and COVID. I think it's really challenging to make a self-diagnosis at home," Dr. Kulkarni said.

COVID-19 is reportable and is tracked by positive test results. The CDC tracks flu numbers that are estimates at best. Experts say each state health department has a different system.

How CDC Estimates the Burden of Seasonal Influenza in the U.S. | CDC The burden of influenza on the United States can vary widely from season to season and is affected by a number of factors including the characteristics of circulating viruses, the timing of the season, population immunity to circulating viruses, how well influenza vaccines are working, and how many people have gotten vaccinated.

Harris County Public Health only tracks the deaths of people 18 years or younger, and flu cases are not required to be reported.

Flu Season | Harris County Public Health | Texas Reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu, this fall and winter is more important than ever due to COVID-19. Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) while flue is caused by infection with influenza viruses .

Nonetheless health department officials want people to take both very seriously.

"We don’t want to be dealing with a situation of having a high or terrible flu season on top of an existing pandemic of COVID-19." said Dr. Sherri Onyiego, director of nutrition and chronic disease prevention at Harris County Public Health.

Experts think reopening the country is not a one-size-fits-all approach.