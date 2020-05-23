Mayor Turner points to 3 hotspots for coronavirus cases in Houston

According to Mayor Turner, nursing homes, jails and homeless shelters are areas where the city of Houston has seen increased numbers of COVID-19 cases.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday pointed to three hotspots in Houston for coronavirus cases.

Speaking during a food distribution event on the city's north side, Mayor Turner said nursing homes, jails and homeless shelters are areas where the city of Houston has seen increased numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Turner said of the 183 new cases reported in Houston Saturday, 77 are from homeless shelters.

“We are now testing people in our homeless shelters and what we are finding is that there are people infected with this virus, so we engage in social distancing with them and spread them out to stay on top of that,” Mayor Turner said.

As of Saturday evening, there are 6,525 COVID-19 cases in the city of Houston. 125 people have died from COVID-19 in the city, and 1,623 have recovered.

There are more than 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Greater Houston area. More than 6,300 patients have fully recovered. A small percentage remain critically ill in local hospitals.