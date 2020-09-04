HOUSTON — A Madison High School staff member tested positive for coronavirus after passing out laptops to parents and students.

The Houston Independent School District said that students and parents who picked up laptops between March 23 and April 6 should self-quarantine for 14 days from the last time they were inside Madison High School.

Here is HISD's full statement:

"We have been notified that a staff member at Madison High School who helped distribute laptops has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently recovering at home.

"All school staff members are being notified and those who worked in close proximity to the individual are being asked to self-quarantine.

"Parents and students who came to the school to pick up laptops any time beginning Monday, March 23 through Monday, April 6 should self-quarantine 14 days from the last day they were inside Madison High School. Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a physician.

"We assure you we are working closely with the Houston Health Department to identify students, parents or staff who should be tested for COVID-19.

"We urge everyone to follow national, state and local government and health directives to stay home if you are not feeling well. For those experiencing no symptoms, please wear masks and gloves and remain at least six feet from others when out in public at essential locations.

"We remain vigilant and committed to taking every precaution we can to protect the health and safety of our HISD students, parents and staff during this global health emergency, while also meeting the educational and nutritional needs of families."

