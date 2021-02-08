The order requires face coverings for everyone age 5-or-older or enrolled in kindergarten.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana will be back under a state-wide mask mandate, starting Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the new restrictions during a Monday afternoon press conference as Louisiana's COVID-19 numbers continued to skyrocket.

The order requires face coverings for everyone age 5-or-older or enrolled in kindergarten, except for the following:

Anyone who has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering

Anyone who is consuming a drink or food

Anyone who is trying to communicate with a person who is hearing impaired

Anyone who is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience

Anyone temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes

The governor encouraged everyone ages 2-to-4 who can wear a mask to do so.

The new mask mandate will stay in effect until at least Sept. 1.

“It has never been more clear that we are in an unchecked COVID surge that, in addition to threatening the health and wellbeing of many Louisianans, also threatens the capacity of our hospitals and medical facilities to deliver care to their patients," Edwards said. 'That is simply unacceptable, and after reviewing new data from the CDC, speaking with public health advisors, and hearing from hospital leadership and the business community, I am reinstating Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate indoors, including in schools to protect our children who are too young to be vaccinated and our teachers and staff."

Dr Joe Kanter expects that tomorrow, Louisiana will mark an awful milestone: The highest number of people in Louisiana hospitalized with COVID at one time during the pandemic. — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) August 2, 2021

Louisiana shattered its previous record for COVID-19 cases on Monday, reporting more than 11,109 new cases and 27 new deaths due to the virus over the weekend. More than 11,000 people have now died in the state due to COVID-19 in Louisiana since the pandemic began.

According to new data published by the Louisiana Department of Health, there are 244 more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than there were on Thursday. In total, there were 1,984 COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals across the state, just shy of the January totals which were the highest of the pandemic. The LDH said that 90 percent of the people hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The data published Monday includes cases, deaths, and hospitalizations since Friday.

Hospitalizations in the state have skyrocketed since July 1. Some regions like Baton Rouge, Northshore, and the south-central portion of the state are reporting record-setting numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Edwards and Louisiana’s top health officers say vaccinations and masks are both needed to slow the fourth surge of the virus. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on pace to set a record in the state this week.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell brought back an indoor mask mandate for the city on Friday and is requiring city employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Edwards' office said Monday that another member of the governor's office has tested positive for the virus, and five others were potentially exposed. The announcement comes just a couple days after two vaccinated team members tested positive for COVID-19 and were told to isolate at home.

