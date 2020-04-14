HOUSTON — One of the Houston neighborhoods hardest hit by COVID-19 got free access Tuesday to much-needed PPE.

Personal protective equipment is meant to help slow the spread.

“I got some gloves and masks,” one resident said.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, with help from Mattress Mack, distributed PPE and other items from the Galilee Baptist Church parking lot in Acres Homes.

"We’ve got 1,500 senior care packages to help them out," Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said. "Along with the great masks and gloves that the constable’s giving out.”

Vehicles lined up for more than a mile before the giveaway began.

"I’m a senior citizen at home by myself," said Linda Johnson. "I need these items to stay safe.”

Acres Homes is in the 77088 ZIP Code, which is said to be among the top three in Houston for positive COVID-19 cases.

It’s also predominantly African-American.

That's a population the U.S. Surgeon General said is disproportionately impacted due to systematic inequalities and a higher rate of underlying medical conditions.

As we reported last week, 57% of COVID-19 deaths in Houston were among African-Americans, although they make up less than one-third of the population.

It’s an issue a number of Texas politicians discussed during a statewide conference call.

They said, among other things, that more outreach like the PPE giveaway may be needed.

"You know, sometimes it’s a forgotten community," Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said. "And I’m going to tell you right now, we’re not going to forget this community.”

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Is COVID-19 disproportionately impacting black residents in Houston? Here's what experts say

RELATED: African-American communities hit hard by coronavirus, data show