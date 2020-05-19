How do parents feel about reopening day care centers?

Some parents are concerned exposure to others will lead to more children contracting the virus.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that all child care facilities in Texas can reopen immediately. Summer camps for kids in Texas can start on May 31.

Abbott said the facilities and programs are necessary to allow many parents to return to work.

There are rules in effect, though. A child care worker can only supervise up to 10 children at a time. Day cares must reduce the maximum number of children inside the facilities at one time.

“I don’t know how comfortable I feel right now, bringing my daughter into a summer camp with other kids,” single mother Jasmine Sony said. “Not knowing where they’re coming from and who they’ve been around.”

Sony was called back to work four weeks ago, but not full time. Her 32-hours-per-week paycheck dries up quickly when she has to pay the nanny.

She said her 12-year-old daughter should be supervised and worries for parents who are forced to leave their children at home alone while they work this summer. Sony said the only other option for her daughter would be a summer camp. She said it's less expensive than a nanny but carries a greater risk.

Sony is concerned that if her daughter is exposed to so many others she could get sick.

“(I'm worried about) Contracting the virus from another child,” Sony said. “All the uncertainty right now is nerve-wracking.”

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna