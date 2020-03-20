HOUSTON — Houston ISD is set to launch its at-home learning program Monday after administrators were forced to extend closures for campuses and other facilities into mid-April.

HISD Home-based Online Mobile Educations, which the district has branded as “HISD @ H.O.M.E,” is accessible to all students through their school’s website or by visiting www.houstonisd.org/home.

The program provides online student-directed lessons organized by content and grade level. It can be used on laptops, tablets, desktops and smartphones. Administrators said a webinar will be held soon to help parents learn how to use the program and access the digital instructional materials.

During the week of March 23, all HISD students are instructed to log on and test out the digital resources available.

And then during the week of March 30, curriculum-based lessons and activities will go live.

For the moment, HISD students will not return until April 10 as administrators continue to monitor the coronavirus crisis.

What if I don’t have internet access or a computer?

During the week of March 23, HISD officials said campuses will be contacting parent to get a count of who will need paper-based curriculum resources, which the district is prepared to provide. The district asks that parents fill out the online H.O.M.E survey at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9VPFZ5Q

