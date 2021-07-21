Houston ISD superintendent outlines COVID protocols heading into the new school year

HOUSTON — Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II sent out a letter and video message Wednesday addressing the district’s COVID protocols heading into the new school year.
The superintendent said the district is working with local health officials to ensure a safe return to 100 percent in-person instruction.
The superintendent said HISD will maintain the following protocols:
- Urging students, staff, and essential visitors to stay home when sick
- Providing masks upon request and allowing them to be worn in schools and buildings but not requiring them per state mandate
- Keeping Plexiglas dividers in place
- Cleaning and disinfecting all schools and buildings nightly
- Limiting visitation to essential visitors with pre-scheduled appointments
The superintendent said more details be provided in the coming weeks as the district its back-to-school plan for the coming year.