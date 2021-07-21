x
Coronavirus

Houston ISD superintendent outlines COVID protocols heading into the new school year

The superintendent says the district will provide masks upon request and allow them to be worn in schools and buildings but not require them per state mandate.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II sent out a letter and video message Wednesday addressing the district’s COVID protocols heading into the new school year.

The superintendent said the district is working with local health officials to ensure a safe return to 100 percent in-person instruction.

The superintendent said HISD will maintain the following protocols:

  • Urging students, staff, and essential visitors to stay home when sick
  • Providing masks upon request and allowing them to be worn in schools and buildings but not requiring them per state mandate
  • Keeping Plexiglas dividers in place
  • Cleaning and disinfecting all schools and buildings nightly
  • Limiting visitation to essential visitors with pre-scheduled appointments

The superintendent said more details be provided in the coming weeks as the district its back-to-school plan for the coming year.

