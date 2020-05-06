Health officials investigating Humble healthcare center with 14 coronavirus-related deaths

HOUSTON — Public health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a healthcare center in Humble where 14 deaths have been reported.
Harris County Public Health and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission began investigating Oakmont Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center of Humble on April 21 after two people tested positive for COVID-19. To date, there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths – 13 confirmed and one pending – at the facility. Officials said 56 residents and staff members are actively being monitored by HCPH for COVID-19.
HCPH on Thursday issued public health control orders to the facility to ensure infection control and prevention measures are being taken. As of Thursday, there are 13,603 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston/Harris County and 247 deaths.