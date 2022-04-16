Harris Health System reports zero COVID patients at LBJ Hospital for first time since pandemic began

As of April 15, data from Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department shows there are 14,240 active cases in the county.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris Health System on Friday reported that LBJ Hospital had no COVID patients for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020.

"Today is indeed a GOOD FRIDAY," the health system said in a Tweet.

We’re excited to announce that Harris Health LBJ Hospital discharged its last COVID patient earlier this afternoon. There are currently no COVID patients at LBJ for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Today is indeed a GOOD FRIDAY. — Harris Health System (@harrishealth) April 15, 2022

As of April 15, data from Harris County Public Health (HCPH) and the Houston Health Department (HHD) shows there are 14,240 active cases in the county.

More information about Harris County COVID-19 data can be found on HCPH's website.

Additionally, two new COVID subvariants have been detected in Houston, according to doctors at Houston Methodist. On April 15, doctors said they found 83 cases of the BA.2.12 variant and 3 cases of BA.2.12.1 variant.

These are the so-called stealth subvariants of omicron, which is the strain of the virus that caused a record number of cases last winter.

While they're causing increased spread in New York and parts of Europe, cases in Houston remain very low.

As case numbers stay low, for the time being, some Houston area hospitals are taking a look at their mask policies.

On April 4, Houston Methodist Hospital became the first major hospital in the area to relax its mask policy.

According to Houston Methodist Hospital, patients and staff no longer need to wear masks inside some of its public spaces. Masks are still required for staff while caring for patients and in doctor’s waiting rooms. Patients are “highly encouraged” to wear them there too.