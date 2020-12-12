Final preparations underway for COVID-19 vaccine at Houston Methodist

The hospital system has freezers ready, preparing to vaccinate as many as 2,000 employees a day.

HOUSTON — In the Texas Medical Center, they are ready. With the FDA’s approval late Friday of Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use, they’re expecting to receive the doses any day now.

“We are prepared to begin vaccinating our population at the hospital on Dec. 16," said Roberta Schwartz, executive vice president of Houston's Methodist Hospital.

That’s next Wednesday, and if shipments come earlier, Schwartz says they will move up the timeline. The hospital system has freezers ready, preparing to vaccinate as many as 2,000 employees a day.

“We understand we will get our tracking numbers as soon as decisions have been reached and they are shipped," she said.

Most of the vaccines will ship from Kalamazoo, Mich., says Pfizer. Doses will be loaded onto trucks, moved to airports and flown across the country. They’ll be delivered by FedEx and UPS.

Houston Methodist says it’s had almost all of its doctors say they’re ready to get the first round of vaccine, which they hope boosts confidence in the community.

“If the healthcare work force feels comfortable with getting the vaccine, then so, too, should the public," Schwartz said.

Next week, you won’t be able to just walk up and get vaccinated. You must be on an approved list for this first round.