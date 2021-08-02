Gov. Abbott: Texas is working with FEMA to creative vaccination 'Super Sites' with 5K+ doses a day

The governor tweeted Monday that the first sites could launch in Dallas and Houston.

HOUSTON — The State of Texas is working with FEMA to create what it calls "Super Sites" to offer thousands of coronavirus doses daily, everyday of the week, announced Governor Greg Abbott on Monday.

It wasn't immediately estimated when these new sites could launch, however, as the COVID-19 vaccine remains in short supply. Currently, the state remains in Phase 1A/1B of its distribution plan, focusing on the vulnerable.

"Initially it would likely be 2 sites with 5000-6000 additional vaccinations per day, 7 days a week for 8 weeks," Abbott tweeted. "It would likely start in Houston & Dallas -- with possible expansion to other locations."

