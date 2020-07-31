Fauci suggests wearing goggles, eye shields as extra protection from COVID-19

'If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,' Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

WASHINGTON — The nation's top infectious disease expert said that Americans should consider wearing goggles or a face shield as an added layer of protection from COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci made the comments during an Instagram Live interview Wednesday with ABC News' Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

"If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it," Fauci said.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made the comments after being asked if he thought eye protection would eventually be recommended.

Fauci discussed protecting mucosa surfaces, moist tissue that lines the inside of the human body.

"You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye," he told ABC News. "Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosa surfaces. So if you have goggles or an eye shield you should use it."

Fauci added that eye protection isn't universally recommended, but said it should be used if "you really want to be complete."

The United States has more than 4.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.