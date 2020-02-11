According to data published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Peyton Baumgarth is Missouri's youngest COVID-19 victim

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Parents of students in the School District of Washington, Missouri learned Sunday, that an eighth-grader has died due to complications from COVID-19.



"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Peyton Baumgarth, an eighth-grade student at Washington Middle School," wrote Dr. Lori VanLeer, the Superintendent of Schools. "We have been informed by his family that he passed away due to complications of COVID-19 over the weekend. Peyton's last day of attendance was Thursday, October 22. We were informed he was quarantined on Monday, October 26. Later his family shared that he eventually began experiencing symptoms that required hospitalization but he did not improve."

According to data published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Baumgarth's is the first death in Missouri, of anyone under the age of 18.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy. His family deserves nothing less. The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school.

Missouri's health department reported nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, along with a positivity rate that remains alarmingly high.

The dashboard for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services showed 183,186 COVID-19 cases, a rise of 2,986 from Friday. The death toll for the pandemic has topped 3,000. The dashboard shows 3,024 deaths. Missouri reported the seventh-highest tally of deaths in the nation over the past seven days — 104.

Meanwhile, Missouri's positivity rate of 13.9% is nearly triple the benchmark set by the World Health Organization for reopening. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson allowed the state to reopen in mid-June, without statewide mask or social distancing requirements, though several local jurisdictions have implemented their own laws.

Numbers are rising sharply in the St. Louis area. St. Louis County reported 505 new cases Friday, the most since July 30.

Dr. Alex Garza, leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said the region faces an “extremely dangerous situation.”

“Our numbers are really alarming, and the window of opportunity to turn the tide is rapidly closing," Garza said at a Friday briefing. With each passing day, it gets harder and harder to imagine a path where the health care systems will not become overwhelmed.”

Most of the region's largest hospitals are already at around 90% capacity and 90% intensive care unit capacity, even before the onset of the flu season.