CVS adds another 44 free coronavirus testing sites in Texas

HOUSTON — CVS will open 42 additional free COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas. They opened 44 others earlier this month.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment beginning Friday, May 22.

Customers will stay in their vehicles to perform the self-swab tests.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars at the drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Here’s a list of the new CVS testing sites in Texas:

CVS Pharmacy, 815 East Abrams Street, Arlington, TX 76010

CVS Pharmacy, 3923 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521

TX 77521 CVS Pharmacy, 5430 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire , TX 77081

, TX 77081 CVS Pharmacy, 3205 South Alameda St., Corpus Christi, TX 78404

CVS Pharmacy, 9390 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75234

CVS Pharmacy, 13033 Coit Road, Dallas, TX 75240

CVS Pharmacy, 7102 Campbell Road, Dallas, TX 75248

CVS Pharmacy, 7203 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75231

CVS Pharmacy, 10014 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218

CVS Pharmacy, 17410 Marsh Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

CVS Pharmacy, 3030 Sylvan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75212

CVS Pharmacy, 150 East Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216

CVS Pharmacy, 7979 Beltline Road, Dallas, TX 75254

CVS Pharmacy, 6431 McCart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133

CVS Pharmacy, 3401 Atla Mere Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116

CVS Pharmacy, 2706 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth, TX 76114

CVS Pharmacy, 4333 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76137

CVS Pharmacy, 700 W. Seminary Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76115

CVS Pharmacy, 9620 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76108

CVS Pharmacy, 2326 61st Street, Galveston , TX 77551

, TX 77551 CVS Pharmacy, 1000 Elgin Street, Houston , TX 77004

, TX 77004 CVS Pharmacy, 6079 State Highway 6 North, Houston , TX 77084

, TX 77084 CVS Pharmacy, 12601 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77086

TX 77086 CVS Pharmacy, 11600 FM 1960 West, Houston , TX 77065

, TX 77065 CVS Pharmacy, 5510 West Orem Drive, Houston , TX 77045

, TX 77045 CVS Pharmacy, 19715 Tomball Parkway, Houston , TX 77070

, TX 77070 CVS Pharmacy, 4150 North Shepherd Street, Houston , TX 77018

, TX 77018 CVS Pharmacy, 5725 N. Eldridge Parkway, Houston , TX 77041

, TX 77041 CVS Pharmacy, 2828 Spears Road, Houston , TX 77067

, TX 77067 CVS Pharmacy, 4451 West Fuqua Road, Houston , TX 77045

, TX 77045 CVS Pharmacy, 12502 Memorial Drive, Houston , TX 77024

, TX 77024 CVS Pharmacy, 3401 West Walnut Hill Lane, Irving, TX 75038

CVS Pharmacy, 1333 Story Road, Irving, TX 75060

CVS Pharmacy, 8953 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, TX 75071

CVS Pharmacy, 6301 West El Dorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

CVS Pharmacy, 5610 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505

TX 77505 CVS Pharmacy, 3027 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78217

CVS Pharmacy, 6539 De Zavala Road, San Antonio, TX 78249

CVS Pharmacy, 9838 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX 78251

CVS Pharmacy, 4100 De Zavala Road, San Antonio, TX 78249

CVS Pharmacy, 1118 South WW White Road, San Antonio, TX 78220

CVS Pharmacy, 9050 FM 1560 N., San Antonio, TX 78254

These are the first 44 CVS testing sites opened in Texas: