Back in business: Hair and nail salons, barber shops reopen

It’s the day so many of us have been waiting for.

HOUSTON — It’s been seven weeks since most people have set foot in a salon or barber shop, and for many, it's been a long time coming.

"I was thrilled," said Heidi Dugan, a customer at a local salon.

Salons and barber shops have been swamped with phone calls from customers wanting something done to their hair.

But they can’t take everyone at once.

They must maintain six feet of distance from work stations and most are doing appointments only.

"We have changed the rules to survive," said Alden Clark, the owner of SOK salon on Kirby.

They’re also asking customers to wear a mask, taking their temperature and sanitizing their hands before they sit in a chair.

"Every time someone comes in and out we have to sanitize the space," said Luis Toro, a local barber at Avalon Barber Shop on Westheimer.

But some, like salon SOK, have gone the extra mile just to make sure their customers are safe.

"I have hired a full time person that does nothing but walk around the salon with wipes and every time a customer touches a surfaces that person goes in and wipes everything down," said Clark.

One thing is for sure, customers are desperate to get that hair cut or dyed.

Some places have extended their hours from 6 a.m. to midnight just to meet the customers’ needs.

The owners and staff are excited to have those long hours of work ahead of them.

"It's been really nice. Just the short time this morning people are exhaling, they are breathing, because they feel good about it," said Clark.