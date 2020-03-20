FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Four people who contracted COVID-19 in Fort Bend County have recovered, the county announced Thursday.

Fort Bend has had 19 cases of the coronavirus and was the first local county to have a positive test.

“We are all in this together. Remember to wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, clean and disinfect,” the county’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management tweeted. “And be kind to one another. We are a community and we will get through this together.”

Fort Bend officials announced earlier Thursday that seven additional people tested positive for the virus.

“Community spread is occurring throughout the Houston region. Community members need to follow the social distancing ordinances issued by local, regional and state leaders seriously,” said Dr. Minter, the county’s health and human services director. “If you are not sick, you do not need to be tested. If you are sick and your symptoms are mild, please stay home and manage your symptoms as if you would for the flu.”

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

