HOUSTON — The Centers for Disease Controls currently has travel alerts for everything from ebola to typhoid fever. But it's the coronavirus that's top of mind for most travelers.

Five countries are under red or yellow travel alerts for coronavirus right now but conditions can change rapidly at any time.

If you’re making travel plans in the coming months, you should keep an eye on the CDC travel warnings.

Alert Level 3 (Red)

The CDC says you should avoid all non-essential travel to countries with level 3 alerts. That means there is a widespread, ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.

China with tens of thousands of cases and South Korea with nearly 2,000 cases are currently on this list.

There is limited access to adequate medical care in these affected areas, according to the CDC.

You also risk getting stuck in these countries or being forced to quarantine when you return home.

Alert Level 2 (Yellow)

Italy, Iran and Japan are on this list because they currently have “sustained community spread of respiratory illness causes by the coronavirus.”

If you must travel to these countries, practice enhanced precautions. Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel.

Travelers should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%–95% alcohol.

What to do if you get sick

If you spent time in any of these countries during the past 14 days and feel sick with fever or cough, or have difficulty breathing:

Seek medical advice. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Avoid contact with others.

Do not travel while sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.

How can travelers protect themselves and others?

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Discuss travel to South Korea with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with chronic medical conditions may be at risk for more severe disease.

Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.

It is especially important to clean hands after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Source: cdc.gov

