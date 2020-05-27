Nonprofit organization helps families care for loved ones with Alzheimer's during pandemic

Caring for a person with Alzheimer’s is already difficult and demanding. It’s much more so during the pandemic.

HOUSTON — Caring for a person with Alzheimer’s is difficult and demanding, but is even more difficult during this pandemic. With the extra precautions people are taking, help is not readily available for the vulnerable population.

“I feel like I have a toddler. I basically do. I can’t leave him anymore he will wander off. He has to go with me everywhere,” Sherry Roberts said.

Sherry is talking about her husband of 43 years, Mark Roberts. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 7 years ago.

“The hard thing right now is, he has a short attention span. I can tell him something and he will forget it within minutes,” Sherry said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, things have only gotten harder for Sherry. She’s been isolated with her husband for weeks carrying the load without any help from friends and family.

“The day-to-day responsibilities become overwhelming,” Sherry said.

A local organization called CarePartners has been able to offer her and other families support when they need it the most. The nonprofit organization provides free support groups and activities for individuals dealing with memory loss or the challenges of aging. But they have had to change their approach and are doing most things virtually. They are still making phone calls and delivering care packages.

“Throughout this crisis, we know they are living on a deserted island with very little support because they are the most vulnerable population,” said Jenna Dhayer, with CarePartners.

CarePartners knows the work they’re doing is imperative to the health of many of their clients.

“It’s really important for someone to live with memory loss to stay engaged. Those two components the physical and the mental components are so important to really allow,” Dhayer said.

And even though caring for her husband is a difficult task, Sherry is grateful for organizations that continue to help.

“They are the support that we need to get through this. You need to feel that other people care for you and they definitely are,” Sherry said.

If you or your loved one needs some assistance from CarePartners you can check this site.

CarePartners is also in need of volunteers and donations. You can visit this site to participate in their next Sweet Charity Event.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna