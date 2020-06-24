The alleged incident involving a customer who was refusing to wear a face mask happened Wednesday at the store off I-10 and Callaghan Road on the northwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published on June 17.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff inside a Lowe's Home Improvement store on the city's northwest side Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said Judge Wolff was approaching the checkout counter inside the Lowe's off I-10 and Callaghan Road when the cashier asked the customer ahead of him to wear a mask. According to Wolff, that man became belligerent and started berating the cashier.

Wolff told investigators he stepped in to break up the altercation and explain recent local orders, which require masks to be worn inside local businesses. He went to give the customer his card and said the man knocked it out of his hand before taking off from the store.

Wolff called BCSO and reported the customer's license plate information.

So far, that man has not been caught. It’s unclear whether he will be charged. The sheriff's office said that Wolff was unharmed in the incident.

Wolff issued the executive order requiring all county businesses to enforce a face-covering policy on June 17.