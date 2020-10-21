AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine volunteer in Brazil dies amid unclear circumstances

Reports surfaced that Brazil's health authority said they received the news, but it was unclear if the participant was given the vaccine or a placebo.

Brazilian health authorities with the country's health regulator, Anvisa, said Wednesday they received a report that a volunteer with a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine has died.

The participant for the vaccine study, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, has died and an investigation was still ongoing Wednesday to find out more details regarding the cause of death, Reuters reported.

As Bloomberg noted, it was unclear from the reports if the study participant received an actual dose of the vaccine or if the person received a placebo.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca shares turned negative after reports of the incident, CNBC reported.