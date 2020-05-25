2 Willie's Grill and Icehouse locations temporarily closed after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

The restaurant chain's CEO said two employees at the Copperfield location tested positive for COVID-19, as well as one employee at the 249 and Cypresswood location.

HOUSTON — Two Willie’s Grill and Icehouse locations are temporarily closed after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Greg Lippert, president and CEO, two employees at Willie’s Grill and Icehouse’s Copperfield location tested positive for the virus, as well as another employee at the Highway 249 and Cypresswood location.

Lippert said both employees at the Copperfield passed a temperature screen and did not show symptoms of coronavirus at the start of their shifts. He said one employee did start feeling ill during the shift and was immediately sent home. He said the employee at the 249 and Cypresswood location last worked on May 20, 2020 after passing a health screen and temperature check.

Both locations are temporarily closed at this time.

“While closing is not a requirement by the government, and COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness, we feel this is the right thing to do to ensure everyone’s safety,” Lippert said in statement.

Willie’s Grill and Icehouse is providing all employees at these locations with free testing, and those employees will be paid while the restaurants are temporarily closed.