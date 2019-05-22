HOUSTON —

If you’re watching this live on TV, you’ve either had a very good night or your alarm got you up bright and early.

The early bird gets the worm, right? Tim Cook of Apple says he gets up at 3:45 a.m. Warren Buffett’s still snoozing then, but he picks up the paper first at 6:45 a.m. Elon Musk says he doesn’t stir until 7.

So what about the rest of us? About 57 percent of Americans hit the snooze button (even though we know better). That adds up to about 3.5 months of our lives snoozing.

When we do finally get up, it’s probably between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. A survey from Edison Research says that’s the peak time to open your peepers. By then, more than half of us are up and at ‘em.

Most of us share a very common wake-up habit too: we grab our phones. According to Deloitte, 17 percent of us check it immediately and another 43 percent are looking at it within five minutes.

