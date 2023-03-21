Allergy index for Tuesday, March 21: Tree pollen remains at very high levels

We're only on the second day of spring and tree pollen levels are back to being very high again.

Now, grass and ragweed pollen are starting to climb and are reaching moderate levels, Luckily, mold remains low.

Keep taking those allergy meds, friends.

Is pollen bad in Houston right now?

The pollen count taken on Monday showed oak pollen at heavy levels while cedar, pine, maple, and ash pollen were at medium levels, according to the Houston Health Department.

What do the pollen count numbers mean?

The Houston Health Department says the following ranges are based on the data reported by all counting stations for weeds, grasses, trees and mold according to the National Allergy Bureau.

Weed pollen is measured per cubic meter of air.

1-9 pollen per cubic meter of air or less = Low

10 to 49 = Medium

50 to 499 = Heavy

Greater than 500 = Extremely Heavy

Grass pollen is measured per cubic meter of air.

1-4 pollen per cubic meter of air or less = Low

5 to 19 = Medium

20 to 199 = Heavy

Greater than 200 = Extremely Heavy

Tree pollen is measured during the tree pollen season of mid-January through mid-April. Cedar Elm tree pollen is measured in September and October. All tree pollen types are reported by the health department's laboratory.

1 to 14 pollen per cubic meter of air = Low

15 to 89 = Medium

90 to 1499 = Heavy

Greater than 1500 = Extremely Heavy

Mold spores are measured per cubic meter of air.

1 to 6499 = Low

6500 to 12999 = Medium

13000 to 49999 = Heavy

Over 50000 = Extremely Heavy

How to control allergens indoors

The Environmental Protection Agency says the three ways to improve your indoor air quality are to:

Control contact with indoor airborne allergens

Ventilate indoors area well

Use air cleaners to clean indoor air

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, you can control indoor allergens by cleaning and reducing allergens in your home. The main sources of indoor allergens are:

Pets

Wall-to-wall carpet

Soft furniture

Stuffed toys

Bedding

Damp areas

Indoor plants

Mattresses that aren’t in allergy covers

Pillows and bedding you can’t wash in hot water

Here are the steps to control allergens indoors from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America:

Control dust mites: Keep surfaces in your home clean and uncluttered. Bare floors and walls are best, especially in the bedroom. Avoid wall-to-wall carpet if you can. Also, avoid heavy drapes and overstuffed fabric furniture. Replace drapes and blinds with roll-down shades or washable curtains.

Vacuum once or twice a week: Vacuuming helps keep allergens low. But poor quality vacuums could put dust into the air. Use one that is certified allergy friendly.

Prevent pet dander: People with pet allergies are allergic to animal dander which are shed skin cells that all animals have. Long-haired pets can also bring pollen inside in high pollen seasons like spring and fall.

Keep windows and doors closed: Use air conditioning in warm weather to control dust mites and reduce humidity. Change filters often.

Avoid mold spores: Reduce moisture around the bathroom, kitchen, and other areas where there is a lot of water. Consider using dehumidifiers to reduce both mold and dust mites.