Legendary musician Bob Dylan is coming to the Houston area and two other Texas cities this October.

Dylan’s Never Ending Tour previously hit Europe this spring and is currently circling Southeast Asia and Australia before coming to the US.

Dylan will perform first in Midland, Texas at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center on October 9, then in Irving at the Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory on October 10, and finally in Sugar Land at the Smart Financial Centre on October 14.

For more information on the tour and tickets, check out Dylan's website here.

Below is the complete list of the 39 tour dates:

8 AUG 2018 Perth, AustraliaPerth Arena

11 AUG 2018 Adelaide, AustraliaBotanic Park

13 AUG 2018 Melbourne, AustraliaMargaret Court Arena

14 AUG 2018 Melbourne, AustraliaMargaret Court Arena

18 AUG 2018 Sydney, AustraliaICC Sydney Theatre

19 AUG 2018 Sydney, AustraliaEnmore Theatre

20 AUG 2018 Wollongong, AustraliaWIN Entertainment Centre

22 AUG 2018 Newcastle, AustraliaNewcastle Entertainment Centre

24 AUG 2018 Brisbane, AustraliaBrisbane Entertainment Centre

26 AUG 2018 Auckland, New ZealandSpark Arena

28 AUG 2018 Christchurch, New ZealandHorncastle Arena

4 OCT 2018 Phoenix, AZComerica Theatre

5 OCT 2018 Tucson, AZTucson Music Hall

7 OCT 2018 Albuquerque, NMKiva Auditorium

9 OCT 2018 Midland, TXWagner Noël Performing Arts Center

10 OCT 2018 Irving, TXThe Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

12 OCT 2018 Tulsa, OKRiver Spirit Casino Resort

13 OCT 2018 Thackerville, OKWinStar World Casino and Resort

14 OCT 2018 Sugar Land, TXSmart Financial Centre

16 OCT 2018 Lafayette, LAHeymann Center

17 OCT 2018 Mobile, ALMobile Saenger Theatre

19 OCT 2018 St. Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Amphitheatre

20 OCT 2018 Clearwater, FloridaRuth Eckerd Hall

21 OCT 2018 Sarasota, FLVan Wezel Performing Arts Hall

23 OCT 2018 Fort Myers, FLBarbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

24 OCT 2018 Fort Lauderdale, FLBroward Center for the Performing Arts

26 OCT 2018 Orlando, FLWalt Disney Theater | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

27 OCT 2018 Macon, GAMacon City Auditorium

28 OCT 2018 Chattanooga, TNTivoli Theatre

30 OCT 2018 Huntsville, ALMark C. Smith Concert Hall - Von Braun Center

31 OCT 2018 Knoxville, TNTennessee Theatre

2 NOV 2018 Asheville, NCThomas Wolfe Auditorium

3 NOV 2018 Durham, NCDurham Performing Arts Center

4 NOV 2018 North Charleston, South CarolinaNorth Charleston Performing Arts Center

6 NOV 2018 Savannah, GAJohnny Mercer Theatre

7 NOV 2018 Augusta, GAThe Bell Auditorium

9 NOV 2018 Charlotte, North CarolinaOvens Auditorium

10 NOV 2018 Roanoke, VABerglund Performing Arts Theatre

11 NOV 2018 Richmond, KYEKU Center for the Arts

