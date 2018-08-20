THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Singer and songwriter Marilyn Manson collapsed on stage during a concert in The Woodlands Saturday, according to reports.

The performer is touring with Rob Zombie on their “Twins of Evil” The Second Coming Tour." According to the Houston Press, Manson started the show at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion really strong and energetic before he fell on top of a monitor.

He got back up and finished his fifth song of the night before he walked off stage. Manson never returned to finish his set.

The online newspaper mentioned that just before the show was about to start the band’s tour manager escorted photographers from the pit and said Mason was feeling very ill and did not want his picture taken.

Rob Zombie took the stage and performed for the remainder of the concert. He even asked the crowd to sing really loud to lift Manson’s spirits.

“My dear friend Mr. Manson is feeling under the weather,” Zombie said to the audience. “He’s probably on the bus feeling like crap. I need a partner for the next song so let’s sing really loud and make him feel better.”

Manson apologized to his fans in a tweet early Monday morning and said that he went to see a doctor.

Thanks Houston for being understanding. I ended up in doctor’s care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing. — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) August 20, 2018

He is scheduled to perform in Denver, Colorado Monday.

