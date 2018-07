HOUSTON - A huge gospel festival is coming to the Bayou City next week. The show has played to sold-out audiences all over the country.

The 2018 Houston Gospel Fest will take place Sunday, July 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at India House located at 8888 West Bellfort Boulevard in Houston.

The event page for the festival says proceeds will benefit the homeless. For more information, click here.

© 2018 KHOU