THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will be postponing or canceling previously-scheduled events and activities through May. The list includes the Jimmy Buffet and Chicago concerts, which have been rescheduled

Current impacted events include:

4/12: The Woodlands First Easter Service (see church site for more info) – CANCELED

(see church site for more info) – CANCELED 4/22: Musical Scores (Educational Outreach Event) – CANCELED

(Educational Outreach Event) – CANCELED 5/1: Houston Ballet (Performing Arts Event) – POSTPONED

(Performing Arts Event) – POSTPONED 5/8: Houston Symphony: Music of Queen (Performing Arts Event) – POSTPONED

(Performing Arts Event) – POSTPONED 5/16*: Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band (Live Nation Co-Promoted Concert) – RESCHEDULED TO 6/27/20

(Live Nation Co-Promoted Concert) – RESCHEDULED TO 6/27/20 5/20*: Houston Grand Opera: Rigoletto (Performing Arts Event) – CANCELED

(Performing Arts Event) – CANCELED 6/27*: Chicago with Rick Springfield RESCHEDULED TO 6/26/20

The Pavilion administrative offices will close beginning Tuesday, March 17 with an anticipated reopen date of Wednesday, April 1. Additionally, the Box Office originally scheduled to reopen for the season on Monday, March 23 will now remain closed until further notice. Fans can still get information and their questions answered by emailing info@woodlandscenter.org or by messaging one of our social media channels.

The Pavilion is working on new date options with our partners and will share as information becomes available. Current ticketholders are encouraged to hold on to their original tickets as they will be honored for any rescheduled date.

