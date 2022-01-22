'Texas School Choice Week' educating parents on alternative options for schoooling

The statewide initiative, which runs from Jan. 23 - 29, aims to educate parents of K-12 students during thousands of community events.

HOUSTON — Over 2,200 events promoting education options for grade and high school students are being organized throughout Texas, including right here in Houston.

Gov. Greg Abbott has officially proclaimed it "Texas School Choice Week” from Jan. 23 - Jan. 29.

Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across the United States.

The week is about recognizing the importance of flexible, personalized education options for both students and educators. It's the ninth time the week has been officially proclaimed in Texas.

Texas School Choice Week coincides with the annual National School Choice Week that has brought educational events hundreds of participating cities and counties.

It's all with the goal of bringing parents community support in exploring public, private, virtual and homeschooling options.