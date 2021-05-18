Texas mask mandate ending in public schools, government entities draws cheers and criticism

Governor Greg Abbott’s new executive order prohibits local governments and school districts from requiring masks. Mixed reaction is pouring in over the decision.

Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring governmental entities in the state, including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials, from requiring face coverings.

However, public schools can continue to follow its current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. Afterwards, the order says no student, staff member, parent or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus. Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate can be fined up to $1,000.

As part of his announcement, Governor Abbott wrote that Texas continues to fight the coronavirus with vaccines, safe practices and other antibody therapeutic drugs.

"Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up," he stated.

KENS 5 viewers shared their opinions on social media. People are applauding Abbott, saying they’re grateful for his decision. While others say they plan to vote him out of office for his decision and called the move upsetting.

One parent who shared her support for the executive order, Lesley Casias, said her children attend several public schools in San Antonio. She said students should be mask-free. She was in the middle of writing an e-mail to her children’s school district about the mask rule for next year, when she discovered the end of the mandate.

“It really takes a lot of stress and pressure off as a parent to have to continually feel like I’m having to advocate for them. That’s my job but I’d rather be in partnership with the school district. I don’t want to say against them, but it feels like it sometimes,” said Casias.

State data shows that majority of children in Texas have not been vaccinated. The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) says that the governor’s decision was “premature and in a statement, said in part:

“The governor should have waited until the CDC issues new mask guidelines for the 2021-22 school year before acting on masking requirements in public schools. We know some school districts already have ended their mask mandates, and we believe that also is ill-advised.”

Another parent, Brandon Broome, shared that his children attend San Antonio public schools. He said he had to move his daughter to a private school because she was having difficulty with virtual learning and the masks. He says as a physician, he believes getting rid of the mask requirement was the right call.