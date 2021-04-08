Fight for students with special needs: Parents of Pearland ISD students file lawsuit against district

Three Pearland parents have different stories but similar struggles. Special education advocates say the district is failing students who need help most.

HOUSTON — Parents with children in the Pearland Independent School District are pushing for change.

"I am just a parent who loves my child and who wants help for my child," said Kelly Rhame, a Pearland ISD parent.

"Something we've been dealing with since our son was 2 years old," said Jim McPeak, a Pearland ISD parent.

"Our children have struggles, and they're going to overcome them," said Heidi Simpson, a Pearland ISD parent.

Three Pearland parents have different stories but similar struggles. Special education advocates say the district is failing students who need help most.

"We are greatly concerned," said Karen Mayer Cunningham, the special education advocate who is representing several parents suing the district. "It's the obligation, the responsibility, and the duty of the school districts to find locate and assess children with suspected disabilities that may need of special education services."

KHOU 11 reached out to Pearland ISD for comment. Here part of the district's response: Due to pending hearings before the Texas Education Agency, the district does not have a statement at this time.

Heidi Simpson is fighting for her 14-year-old daughter Hannah. Her hearing with the Texas Education Agency is later this month, but she's not waiting until then to do something.