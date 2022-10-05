Here's how students and teachers can get free breakfast for the STAAR test

Greater Houston area McDonald's locations are offering up free food to fuel up before the test.

HOUSTON — It's a big week for elementary and middle school students in the Houston area!

STAAR testing for students in grades 3-8 begins today, and those needing a quick bite to eat are in luck.

McDonald's is offering free breakfast today for students and their teachers who will spend their day testing.

Those looking for extra fuel before the STAAR test have the option to pick between an Egg McMuffin or oatmeal, apple juice or milk, and some apple slices.